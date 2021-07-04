Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of LendingTree worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

TREE opened at $210.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.54. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

