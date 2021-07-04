Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 567 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,085,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,081,000 after purchasing an additional 291,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $93,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,759. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

