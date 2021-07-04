Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mullen Group traded as high as C$13.95 and last traded at C$13.83, with a volume of 102126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.36.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.04.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$310.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

Mullen Group Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

