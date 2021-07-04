Mukul Kumar Sells 2,110 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $73,217.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,417,000.00.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.22. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.61.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $19,590,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after buying an additional 306,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $7,969,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PUBM. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

