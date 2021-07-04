Mukul Kumar Sells 2,110 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $73,217.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 3rd, Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,417,000.00.
Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.22. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $19,590,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after buying an additional 306,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $7,969,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PUBM. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
