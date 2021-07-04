mStable USD (MUSD) Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $40.79 million and approximately $3,491.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,551.36 or 0.99969071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00034324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007818 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011537 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058488 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

