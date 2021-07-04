MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $165.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.80. MSA Safety has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in MSA Safety by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,937,000 after buying an additional 818,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,373,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 996,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,980,000 after purchasing an additional 75,672 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

