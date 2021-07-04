Morgan Stanley Trims THG (LON:THG) Target Price to GBX 860

THG (LON:THG) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of THG from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

THG stock opened at GBX 613 ($8.01) on Wednesday. THG has a 12 month low of GBX 565.30 ($7.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 616.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.26.

In other news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total value of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

