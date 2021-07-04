Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GCTAF opened at $32.60 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

