Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.46 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

