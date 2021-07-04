Morgan Stanley Boosts The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $31.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of KR stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,469,672. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

