Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $66,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $4,505,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $376.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.24, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.36.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,658.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total transaction of $716,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $14,179,756 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

