Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,006 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.80. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

MNR has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

