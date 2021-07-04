MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post $182.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.50 million and the highest is $182.98 million. MongoDB reported sales of $138.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $780.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.50 million to $784.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $968.05 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,274. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.32. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $1,519,284.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,850 shares in the company, valued at $33,385,726.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,229 shares of company stock worth $119,242,793. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 16.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

