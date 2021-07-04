Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to announce earnings of $3.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.75. Mohawk Industries reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 886.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $13.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $15.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.81.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.08. The stock had a trading volume of 556,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,387. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.