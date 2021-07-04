MNPCoin (MNP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded up 69.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. MNPCoin has a total market capitalization of $4,118.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MNPCoin has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MNPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00044571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00141284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00167640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,540.45 or 1.00230312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About MNPCoin

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official website is mnpcoin.pro . MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MNPCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MNPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MNPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

