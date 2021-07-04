Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 41,981 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 883,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.02. 16,828,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,008. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.39. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

