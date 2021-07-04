Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes $15.49 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,491,000. Enphase Energy accounts for 1.4% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.07% of Enphase Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after buying an additional 688,460 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,690,000 after acquiring an additional 319,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 555.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,802,000 after acquiring an additional 303,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.83.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,144. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,517 shares of company stock valued at $26,011,347 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

