Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,238,000 after buying an additional 77,149 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $4.24 on Friday, hitting $368.47. The company had a trading volume of 697,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,165. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.39.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

