Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $357,000 in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,573 shares of company stock valued at $718,747. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDD traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $36.11. 3,354,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,378,485. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

