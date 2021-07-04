Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $3,170,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,665 shares of company stock worth $37,443,949. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.19.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.59. 1,916,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,419. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.83. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $260.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

