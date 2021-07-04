Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 9,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUFG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 832,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,877. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 60,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 222.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.