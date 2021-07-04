Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 9,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Shares of NYSE MUFG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 832,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,877. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 60,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 222.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
