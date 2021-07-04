Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITFF opened at $1.00 on Friday. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

