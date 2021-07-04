Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MITFF opened at $1.00 on Friday. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93.
Mitie Group Company Profile
