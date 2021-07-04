Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 26,175 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,175 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 92.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 148,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 333,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.