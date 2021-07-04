Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 16,452 Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RADI. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $2,050,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $16,072,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $4,421,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo acquired 925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RADI. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $16.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

