Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CABO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after buying an additional 60,115 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Cable One by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 164,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,275,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,577,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,236,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,074,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,389. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,915.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,799.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

