Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $210,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $55,565,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,186,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,447,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

PLTR stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion and a PE ratio of 128.63.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at $394,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,725,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,610,605 shares of company stock valued at $196,766,735. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

