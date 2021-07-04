Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $273,000 Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NYSE:NI opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

