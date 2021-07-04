Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock opened at $156.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.