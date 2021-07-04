Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,377 Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,801,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

