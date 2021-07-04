Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.08. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41). On average, research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

