Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 265,873 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $62,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 326,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 31.2% during the first quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 86,873 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 48,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,428,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $277.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $278.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

