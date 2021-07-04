Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,482 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Microsoft by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after buying an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $277.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.56. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $278.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

