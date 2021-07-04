Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MU. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.61.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $80.33 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $859,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $947,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

