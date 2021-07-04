MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of MGE Energy worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. David Loasby acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter worth $222,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGEE opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.70 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.56.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

