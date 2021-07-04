MFS Multimarket Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
NYSE MMT opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $6.63.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
