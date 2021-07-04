MEXC Token Price Hits $0.0002 (MEXC)

MEXC Token (CURRENCY:MEXC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, MEXC Token has traded 115.2% higher against the dollar. MEXC Token has a total market cap of $246,327.23 and approximately $6.00 worth of MEXC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEXC Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00053319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00017761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.69 or 0.00763744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.87 or 0.07920520 BTC.

MEXC Token Profile

MEXC is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. MEXC Token’s total supply is 1,516,835,622 coins and its circulating supply is 1,032,549,908 coins. MEXC Token’s official message board is medium.com/mexc-life . MEXC Token’s official Twitter account is @mexc_life and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEXC Token is mexc.life . The Reddit community for MEXC Token is /r/mexc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEXC Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is a creation of forwarding purchase Utility Token for the users in the EMS industry. The players in the industry would use the MEXC Token indirectly to purchase patented, and patent-pending equipment and services to save lives. The MEXC Token has its own eco-system from the use of the token to purchase EMS products and services, to the exchange of the MEXC Tokens with other tokens, or fiat currency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace, called M P2P Exchanger. P2P Exchanger is a unique P2P exchange system that empowers them to do that between their peers, without incurring high cost and other limitations. “

