Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 34,684 shares.The stock last traded at $61.00 and had previously closed at $61.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
The firm has a market cap of $504.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 100.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 62,422 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 23.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at about $622,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
