Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 34,684 shares.The stock last traded at $61.00 and had previously closed at $61.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $504.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 28.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 100.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 62,422 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 23.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at about $622,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

