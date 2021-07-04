Metal (MTL) Trading 42.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Metal coin can currently be bought for $1.83 or 0.00005163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $119.73 million and $14.66 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00098149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00053317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.28 or 0.00764402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

