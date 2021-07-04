Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,391 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.49% of Meta Financial Group worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Brookside Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,881,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $3,287,000. Second Curve Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,560,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $51.04 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

