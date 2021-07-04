Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 8,690,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $3.17 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 125,000.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MREO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

