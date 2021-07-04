MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €163.40 ($192.24). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €162.65 ($191.35), with a volume of 324,126 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €148.30.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

