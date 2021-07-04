Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLSPF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

MLSPF opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, August 26th. The 9-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 26th.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.