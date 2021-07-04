Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Update

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of MDIBY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,242. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

