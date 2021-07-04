Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Update

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario alerts:

Shares of MDIBY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,242. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.