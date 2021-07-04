McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $88.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

