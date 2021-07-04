McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Receives $24.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

MCFE stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. 587,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,693. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.30.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 251.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

