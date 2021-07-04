Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings. Masimo posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

MASI traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.03. The stock had a trading volume of 199,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,897. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 0.77. Masimo has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.17.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $897,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

