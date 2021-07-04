Markston International LLC Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Markston International LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 2.4% of Markston International LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,513. The stock has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $164.66 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.28.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.