Markston International LLC Reduces Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Markston International LLC decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. The Travelers Companies comprises about 1.3% of Markston International LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.23. 662,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,261. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.54. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

