Markston International LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Markston International LLC trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $270,545,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 823,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 746.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,764,000 after acquiring an additional 650,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,908,000 after acquiring an additional 543,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.31.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.66. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

