Markston International LLC Has $15.95 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Markston International LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,234 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.8% of Markston International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,382,500 shares of company stock valued at $500,398,350 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,258,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,753,663. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $228.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

